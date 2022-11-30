MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards

MMH    Topics     Education

MHI has announced the 2022 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Award winners. Winners were announced during the MHI Recognition Celebration at the 2022 MHI Annual Conference.

The Mentor Award is awarded to an MHI member company employee who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees and supports their professional development and possesses a commitment to the company and its people. This year’s Mentor Award was presented to Geoff Schreiber from Bastian Solutions.

The Outstanding Young Professional is awarded to an MHI member company employee under the age of 40 who has displayed professional accomplishments and affiliations, effective leadership skills and contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry. This year’s Outstanding Young Professional award was presented to Alex Haines from Bastian Solutions.

For more information about YPN, visit mhi.org/ypn.

The MHI Young Professionals Network’s mission is to provide resources and programming to a diverse group of professionals looking to advance their careers in material handling, logistics and supply chain industries. The goal of YPN is to increase industry retention, education and networking as well as to offer career support. You do not have to be an MHI member to participate. Learn more at mhi.org/ypn.


