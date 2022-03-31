MMH    Topics     Events    MHI

MHI announces winners of annual Innovation Awards

On March 30 at Industry Night at Modex, MHI announced the winners of the 2022 MHI Innovation Awards for Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation, and Best Innovation of an Existing Product.

By

On March 30 at Industry Night at Modex, MHI announced the winners of the 2022 MHI Innovation Awards for Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation, and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. After receiving 121 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process.

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

This year’s winners were:

For the Best Innovation of an Existing Product
Ancra Systems BV
Skateloader System

For the Best New Product Innovation
Phantom Auto
Remote Operation Platform Logistics

For the Best IT Innovation
Veryable, Inc
On-Demand Labor Marketplace

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to Modex attendees. Modex 2022 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.


Article Topics

News
Events
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

MHI News & Resources

ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
State of the industry: MHI releases annual report at ProMat 2023
More MHI

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Noel P. Bodenburg's avatar
Noel P. Bodenburg
Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources