MHI announces winners of annual Innovation Awards

On March 30 at Industry Night at Modex, MHI announced the winners of the 2022 MHI Innovation Awards for Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation, and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. After receiving 121 submissions for this year’s awards, five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process.

Four finalists were chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

This year’s winners were:

For the Best Innovation of an Existing Product

Ancra Systems BV

Skateloader System

For the Best New Product Innovation

Phantom Auto

Remote Operation Platform Logistics

For the Best IT Innovation

Veryable, Inc

On-Demand Labor Marketplace

The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to Modex attendees. Modex 2022 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings and customer satisfaction.



