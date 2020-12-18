MHI Board of Governors creates George W. Prest Scholarship Fund

The MHI Board of Governors has approved an endowment of $50,000 to create the George W. Prest Scholarship Fund to recognize and thank George for his leadership and many accomplishments during his ten years as CEO of MHI. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduates who are pursuing a material handling, logistics or supply chain career beginning with the 2022/2023 academic year.



The scholarship will be facilitated through the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI), which provides financial support for educational programs to engage and retain talent for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.



To contribute to the George W. Prest Scholarship Fund, please visit mhi.org/mhefi/donors for instructions (please mention the fund in the memo/notes section of your check or donation form).



For more information about the scholarship or MHEFI, contact Donna Varner at [email protected].



