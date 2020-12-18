MMH    Topics 

MHI Board of Governors creates George W. Prest Scholarship Fund

The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduates who are pursuing a material handling, logistics or supply chain career beginning with the 2022/2023 academic year.

By

Latest Material Handling News

60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
DHL Supply Chain expands global partnership with Locus Robotics to deploy 5,000 AMRs across multiple sites
More News

The MHI Board of Governors has approved an endowment of $50,000 to create the George W. Prest Scholarship Fund to recognize and thank George for his leadership and many accomplishments during his ten years as CEO of MHI. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduates who are pursuing a material handling, logistics or supply chain career beginning with the 2022/2023 academic year.

The scholarship will be facilitated through the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI), which provides financial support for educational programs to engage and retain talent for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.

To contribute to the George W. Prest Scholarship Fund, please visit mhi.org/mhefi/donors for instructions (please mention the fund in the memo/notes section of your check or donation form).

For more information about the scholarship or MHEFI, contact Donna Varner at [email protected].


Article Topics

News
Education
MHI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Warehouse Automation Survey 2023: More robots are coming to a warehouse near you
Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources