MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

MHI celebrates 75th anniversary in 2020

MHI was incorporated in 1945 with the objective of serving its members and promoting the industry at large.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More ProMat

MHI is celebrating 75 years of pushing the material handling industry forward in 2020. MHI was incorporated in 1945 with the objective of serving its members and promoting the industry at large. In 1948, MHI created the National Material Handling Show which was later named ProMat. This event grew into MHI’s signature event.

Also in the early years of MHI, sections or groups were formed from within the Membership or through affiliation within MHI to better represent specific producing sectors (examples being – Industrial Trucks, Cranes, Hoists, Monorails, Racks and Shelving, Loading Dock Equipment, Lift Equipment and Conveyors). These groups still serve the industry today.

As the industry changes, so has MHI. Due to the shrinking dimensions of a new, global economy, where sourcing knows no walls or barriers, MHI expanded focus and introduced a new expo - MODEX (launched in 2012) to further integrate with the larger, overall supply chain. ProMat (hosted in Chicago, IL in odd years) alternates years with MODEX (hosted in Atlanta, GA in even years).

MHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include manufacturers of material handling equipment including warehousing and logistics, systems integrators, third-party logistics providers, consultants and publishers. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for their members, their customers and the industry through programming and events. The association sponsors the ProMat and MODEX exhibitions to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources