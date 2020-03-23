MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Education

MHI coordinates with ALAN to respond to Covid-19 pandemic

MHI is closely monitoring information regarding COVID-19 caused by the novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on material handling, logistics and supply chain operations.

MHI is coordinating with the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) on supply chain continuity and critical healthcare resources in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. ALAN is working with multiple government and private sector organizations including Healthcare Ready to strengthen healthcare supply chains through collaboration with public health and private sectors.

Currently, there is a dire shortage of personal protective equipment and cleaning and disinfecting supplies. We are asking any member who has these supplies on hand to donate them to Healthcare Ready or your local hospital if you are able:

• Protective face masks
• N95 respirators
• Protective gloves
• Face shields
• Protective goggles
• Cleaning and disinfecting supplies

If you are able to donate any of these items, visit the ALAN donation form at [url=https://www.alanaid.org/offerinkind/]https://www.alanaid.org/offerinkind/[/url] or email Carol Miller at MHI and we can put you in touch with ALAN.

According to the National Business Emergency Operations Center (NBEOC), acute stock-outs in stores and online continue across the United States as prolonged, heightened consumer demand has caused distribution backlogs slowing resupply efforts.

Private sector supply chains are running at high freight volume but overall capacity remains normal; there are no current shortages reported on the production side. However, deliveries are expected to be impacted by state and local restrictions, inhibiting the ability of businesses and supply chains to continue service to affected communities.

There is significant interest from the private sector on what constitutes an “essential service provider” for exemptions. For this reason, MHI has put together the following resources for members to keep essential manufacturing, material handling and supply chain operations running during this crisis.

Business Continuity and Workplace Resources

COVID-19 Operations Waiver Letter Template
This letter template is designed to be a resource for any member seeking a waiver as part of CISA’s Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce. While MHI is not permitted to lobby governmental entities, we are offering this resource for individual members who wish to. Each state has their own regulations and unique procedures for obtaining such relief. We suggest that each member consider consulting your local legislators as well as your legal counsel for additional guidance on obtaining relief.
[url=http://mhi.org/subwebs/covid19/COVID19Operations_waiver_letter_template.docx]http://mhi.org/subwebs/covid19/COVID19Operations_waiver_letter_template.docx[/url]

COVID-19 State/Local Policy Tracker
This page contains resources on the state and local government response to COVID-19/coronavirus included ordered business shutdowns and response information.
[url=https://www.multistate.us/pages/covid-19-policy-tracker]https://www.multistate.us/pages/covid-19-policy-tracker[/url]

U.S. State Government Contacts
[url=http://www.mhi.org/subwebs/covid19/State_Governor_Contacts.pdf]http://www.mhi.org/subwebs/covid19/State_Governor_Contacts.pdf[/url]

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidance on “essential employees:”
[url=https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA-Guidance-on-Essential-Critical-Infrastructure-Workers-1-20-508c.pdf]https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/CISA-Guidance-on-Essential-Critical-Infrastructure-Workers-1-20-508c.pdf[/url]

CISA Guide to Identifying Critical Infrastructure During COVID-19
[url=https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19]https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19[/url]

The NBEOC Operations Dashboard:
[url=https://fema.connectsolutions.com/nbeoc]https://fema.connectsolutions.com/nbeoc[/url]

State and Local Policy Tracker: [url=https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vRlJWZJ7OkGUW57_rdA2n3xBJ3qjW6u4Z9N6K9Y5L4bM_6H7-S308qdKmJfpVstYWf300nyujvZPFSy/pubhtml?urp=gmail_link# ]https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vRlJWZJ7OkGUW57_rdA2n3xBJ3qjW6u4Z9N6K9Y5L4bM_6H7-S308qdKmJfpVstYWf300nyujvZPFSy/pubhtml?urp=gmail_link# [/url];

OSHA Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19
[url=https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf]https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf[/url]

CDC Interim Guidance for Business and Employees:
[url=https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html]https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html[/url]

WHO Guidance on Workplaces:
[url=https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/getting-workplace-ready-for-covid-19.pdf]https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/getting-workplace-ready-for-covid-19.pdf[/url]

Small Business Association Economic Injury loan information
[url=https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-1]https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-1[/url]

Other COVID-19 Resources
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus 2019 Map: [url=https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6]https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6[/url]
CDC: [url=https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html]https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html[/url]
WHO: [url=https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports]https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports[/url]
OSHA: [url=https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/]https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/[/url]
CISA: [url=https://www.cisa.gov/coronavirus]https://www.cisa.gov/coronavirus[/url]
ALAN: [url=https://www.alanaid.org/operations/]https://www.alanaid.org/operations/[/url]
Healthcare Ready: [url=https://healthcareready.org/covid19/map/]https://healthcareready.org/covid19/map/[/url]
Healthcare Ready - Business Continuity Resources for the Supply Chain Resources for Manufacturers: [url=https://healthcareready.org/healthcare-supply-chain/bc/]https://healthcareready.org/healthcare-supply-chain/bc/[/url]
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Admin: [url=https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency-declarations]https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency-declarations[/url]
StopTheSpread.org: [url=https://www.stopthespread.org]https://www.stopthespread.org[/url]

Other Industry Resources
ATA: [url=https://www.trucking.org/COVID19]https://www.trucking.org/COVID19[/url]
NAM: [url=https://www.nam.org/coronavirus/]https://www.nam.org/coronavirus/[/url]
MAPI: [url=https://www.mapi.net/forecasts-data/managing-covid-19-response-manufacturing]https://www.mapi.net/forecasts-data/managing-covid-19-response-manufacturing[/url]
RILA: [url=https://www.rila.org/coronavirus-resources-for-retailers]https://www.rila.org/coronavirus-resources-for-retailers[/url]
NRF: [url=https://nrf.com/resources/retail-safety-and-security-tools/coronavirus-resources-retailers]https://nrf.com/resources/retail-safety-and-security-tools/coronavirus-resources-retailers[/url]


