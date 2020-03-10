MHI to honor original products, solutions with annual Innovation Awards

The winners of the annual MHI Innovation Awards will be announced on Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with comedian Colin Jost. That gives you plenty of time to drop by the booths of the 12 finalists in the three categories—Best New Product, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best IT Innovation—to check out the entries beforehand.

“The Innovation Awards program continues to grow each year and Modex 2020 exhibitors continue to push the envelope and raise the bar, disrupting and redefining how supply chains function,” said Greg Baer, director of sales for show sponsor MHI.

“We received 155 total submissions spread across three categories, so as you can imagine the judges had a very tough job,” Baer continued. “It’s such an exciting time to be a part of the material handling and supply chain logistics industry and the 2020 MHI Innovation Awards shine a spotlight on those products shaping the future of the industry.”

To narrow down each category to four finalists prior to the show, the submissions were judged by a committee of industry experts. “The volunteer judges represent five different companies: Groupe Deschenes, Ace Hardware Corp., Kitchen Cabinet Distributors, 3M, and Purolator,” Baer added.

Finalists in the “Best New Product” category are:

• Agility Robotics (Booth 1508) – Digit

• 6 River Systems (Booth 7489) – Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Solution

• Quarion Technology (Booth 1709) — DokSAFE

• PINC (Booth 8281) — PINC AIR (Aerial Inventory Robots)

Finalists in the “Best Innovation of an Existing Product” category are:

• OPEX Corporation (Booth 8819) — Perfect Pick HD & Sure Sort Micro-Fulfillment Solution

• Dematic (Booth 5619) – DEMATIC MICRO-FULFILLMENT

• Fetch Robotics (Booth 9011) – TagSurveyor

• AutoGuide Mobile Robots (Booth 3403) – High Bay Pallet Lift Module for Robotic Autonomous Mobile Robots

Finalists in the “Best IT Innovation” category are:

• Honeywell Intelligrated (Booth 7619a) – Connected Assets by Honeywell Intelligrated

• Optimal Discovery (Booth 7478) – Optimal Picking

• ORTEC (Booth 9426) – Cost to Serve solution

• Yard Management Solutions (Booth 8178) – Yard Management Solutions



The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to Modex attendees. On Monday, March 9, 2020, finalists will present their unique solutions to a panel of judges on the show floor. The winners in each category will be announced at Modex 2020 on March 11th during MHI Industry Night with Colin Jost.

Visit [url=https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/innovation-awards.aspx]https://www.modexshow.com/attendees/innovation-awards.aspx[/url] to see all 155 entries and make sure to visit these outstanding companies in Atlanta at Modex 2020.



Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



