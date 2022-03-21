MHI inducts charter members into newest Industry Group, SLAM

MHI has announce the recent addition of new charter members to the recently formed MHI Industry Group Scan, Label, Apply, and Manifest (SLAM).

The MHI Industry Group Scan, Label, Apply, and Manifest (SLAM) charter members include:

Autoquip Corporation

Banner Engineering

Beckhoff Automation

Caljan Inc.

Carter Intralogistics

Cubiscan

Felins, Inc.

FOX IV Technologies Inc.

Hytrol

Leuze electronic

Murrelektronik, Inc.

PAC Machinery

Panther Industries, Inc.

PFlow Industries, Inc.

PSI Engineering

Regal Rexnord

Ricoh Electronics

Rockwell Automation

SATO America

Sealed Air Corporation

SICK

Siemens Logistics LLC

SRSI

StreamTech Engineering

Zebra Technologies Corp.

SLAM members are the industry’s leading suppliers of technologies and solutions for the last 100 feet of fulfillment. The mission of the group is “To provide thought leadership on best practices for ‘the last 100 feet’ of every warehouse in the world.” With a vision “to be 100 feet ahead of “the last 100 feet” in warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment applications,” the members of SLAM will collaborate to provide education, thought leadership, and identify emerging technologies and trends that will improve fulfillment operations.

“MHI’s SLAM Industry Group provides an open platform to allow leaders in their field of expertise to come together to form a strategic think tank. Members not only learn from one another’s past experiences but take that knowledge one step further to help mold the future of the last 100 feet. SATO is excited to take part in such an impactful group,” says Stephen Hull, Senior Business Development Manager with SATO America.

Rick Fox, President/CEO of FOX IV Technologies adds, “The SLAM Industry Group provides focus on the shipping labeling and marking section of modern logistics operations, which are critical to the efficient movement of goods. FOX IV looks forward to participation in the group and increased awareness for this part of the supply chain.”

“Beckhoff is excited and honored to serve as a charter member of SLAM as we provide adaptive automation technologies that boost ‘the last 100 feet’ of every warehouse in the world,” said Doug Schuchart, Global Intralogistics Industry Manager for Beckhoff Automation. “With the demands on intralogistics and warehousing applications accelerating at a relentless pace, Beckhoff and other SLAM members will help warehousing operations stay agile, nimble and competitive. There are already many notable intralogistics companies that use Beckhoff controls for labeling and right-sized packaging, so it is the ideal time to launch the SLAM initiative and better support the industry.”

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups.

To learn more about SLAM, please visit mhi.org/slam, or contact Christian Dow at [email protected].



