MMH    Topics     Technology

MHI inducts charter members into newest Industry Group, SLAM

MHI has announce the recent addition of new charter members to the recently formed MHI Industry Group Scan, Label, Apply, and Manifest (SLAM).

By

MHI has announce the recent addition of new charter members to the recently formed MHI Industry Group Scan, Label, Apply, and Manifest (SLAM).

The MHI Industry Group Scan, Label, Apply, and Manifest (SLAM) charter members include:

  • Autoquip Corporation
  • Banner Engineering
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • Caljan Inc.
  • Carter Intralogistics
  • Cubiscan
  • Felins, Inc.
  • FOX IV Technologies Inc.
  • Hytrol
  • Leuze electronic
  • Murrelektronik, Inc.
  • PAC Machinery
  • Panther Industries, Inc.
  • PFlow Industries, Inc.
  • PSI Engineering
  • Regal Rexnord
  • Ricoh Electronics
  • Rockwell Automation
  • SATO America
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • SICK
  • Siemens Logistics LLC
  • SRSI
  • StreamTech Engineering
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

SLAM members are the industry’s leading suppliers of technologies and solutions for the last 100 feet of fulfillment. The mission of the group is “To provide thought leadership on best practices for ‘the last 100 feet’ of every warehouse in the world.” With a vision “to be 100 feet ahead of “the last 100 feet” in warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment applications,” the members of SLAM will collaborate to provide education, thought leadership, and identify emerging technologies and trends that will improve fulfillment operations.

“MHI’s SLAM Industry Group provides an open platform to allow leaders in their field of expertise to come together to form a strategic think tank. Members not only learn from one another’s past experiences but take that knowledge one step further to help mold the future of the last 100 feet. SATO is excited to take part in such an impactful group,” says Stephen Hull, Senior Business Development Manager with SATO America.

Rick Fox, President/CEO of FOX IV Technologies adds, “The SLAM Industry Group provides focus on the shipping labeling and marking section of modern logistics operations, which are critical to the efficient movement of goods. FOX IV looks forward to participation in the group and increased awareness for this part of the supply chain.”

“Beckhoff is excited and honored to serve as a charter member of SLAM as we provide adaptive automation technologies that boost ‘the last 100 feet’ of every warehouse in the world,” said Doug Schuchart, Global Intralogistics Industry Manager for Beckhoff Automation. “With the demands on intralogistics and warehousing applications accelerating at a relentless pace, Beckhoff and other SLAM members will help warehousing operations stay agile, nimble and competitive. There are already many notable intralogistics companies that use Beckhoff controls for labeling and right-sized packaging, so it is the ideal time to launch the SLAM initiative and better support the industry.”

MHI member companies have the opportunity to join any of MHI’s Industry Groups or the Solutions Community. Industry Groups share information and conduct research to stay at the forefront of their industry. Typical Industry Group activities include industry statistics collection, standards development, technical publications, public relations, promotion of safety, and member and user education. The Solutions Community brings MHI members together with equipment and systems users to collaborate and address common challenges and opportunities in manufacturing and supply chain in a safe harbor environment.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups.

To learn more about SLAM, please visit mhi.org/slam, or contact Christian Dow at [email protected].


Article Topics

News
Technology
Events
Automatic Data Capture
Automation
MHI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources