MHI Industry Groups announce new chairs and vice chairs

At this year’s 2019 MHI Annual Conference in Palm Springs, CA MHI Industry Groups appointed new chairs and vice chairs. The new Chairs and Vice Chairs were elected by members of each Industry Group by way of vote during their groups’ Annual Membership Meetings. The new Chair and Vice Chair terms will kick off with Chair Training in January 2020, followed by a Strategic Planning Meeting, led by MHI’s Industry Group staff.

Congratulations to the following new chairs and vice chairs:

Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS)

Mark Longacre, Vice Chair

Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Gary Frank, Chair

Mark Hasler, Vice Chair

Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS)

Sebastian Titze, Chair

Bhaskar Chopra, Vice Chair

Kelly Kamlager, Vice Chair

Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE)

Amy Blueter, Vice Chair

Electrification and Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA)

Jason Looman, Vice Chair

Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI)

Mark Arthur, President

Jonathon Martha, Vice President

Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM)

Scott Fisher, Vice President

The Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT)

Bob Clark, Chair

James Johnston, Vice Chair

Monorail Manufacturers Association, Inc. (MMA)

Jerry Eischens, President

Brian Stephens, Vice President

The Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association (ProGMA)

Aaron Conway, Chair

Ray Niemeyer, Vice Chair

The Robotics Group

Bryan Knott, Chair

Crystal Parrott, Vice Chair

Solutions Community

John Reichert, Executive Director

John Ashodian, Vice Executive Director



