MHI Industry Groups announce new chairs and vice chairs

The new Chairs and Vice Chairs were elected by members of each Industry Group by way of vote during their groups’ Annual Membership Meetings.

At this year’s 2019 MHI Annual Conference in Palm Springs, CA MHI Industry Groups appointed new chairs and vice chairs. The new Chairs and Vice Chairs were elected by members of each Industry Group by way of vote during their groups’ Annual Membership Meetings. The new Chair and Vice Chair terms will kick off with Chair Training in January 2020, followed by a Strategic Planning Meeting, led by MHI’s Industry Group staff.

Congratulations to the following new chairs and vice chairs:

Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS)
Mark Longacre, Vice Chair

Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
Gary Frank, Chair
Mark Hasler, Vice Chair

Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS)
Sebastian Titze, Chair
Bhaskar Chopra, Vice Chair
Kelly Kamlager, Vice Chair

Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE)
Amy Blueter, Vice Chair

Electrification and Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA)
Jason Looman, Vice Chair

Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI)
Mark Arthur, President
Jonathon Martha, Vice President

Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM)
Scott Fisher, Vice President

The Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT)
Bob Clark, Chair
James Johnston, Vice Chair

Monorail Manufacturers Association, Inc. (MMA)
Jerry Eischens, President
Brian Stephens, Vice President

The Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association (ProGMA)
Aaron Conway, Chair
Ray Niemeyer, Vice Chair

The Robotics Group
Bryan Knott, Chair
Crystal Parrott, Vice Chair

Solutions Community
John Reichert, Executive Director
John Ashodian, Vice Executive Director


Learn more about MHI Industry groups by visiting http://www.mhi.org/industrygroups


