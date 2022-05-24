MMH    Topics     Education

MHI Industry Groups announce new memorial scholarship

Three MHI Industry Groups, the Ergonomics Assist Systems & Equipment Council (EASE), the Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT), and the Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturers Group (LODEM), have announced the creation of the James Galante Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship for the amount of $3,600 will be awarded to a deserving scholar pursuing studies related to the supply chain-material handling industry for the academic year 2023 – 2024 and will be managed by the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI).

James “Jim” Galante was a supply chain-material handling industry professional with a passion for making workplaces safer and more efficient by familiarizing the industry with ergonomic solutions and best practices. Mr. Galante gave generously of his time and expertise as an industry professional, mentor and volunteer, including serving as the Chair of EASE for 16 years up until his untimely passing in late 2021. Group members unanimously agreed that the creation of such a scholarship would honor Mr. Galante’s professional contributions, spirit of volunteerism and mentorship by encouraging the next generation of supply chain industry professionals.

“Jim’s mission was to educate others in ergonomic solutions, best practices and processes to ensure that workers have a safer and better work environment. That’s why creating a scholarship in Jim’s name made sense to us. This is a clear way for us to honor Jim’s commitment to ergonomics and safety in material handling environments and ensure his mission continues on,” said Amy Blueter of Kinetic Technologies and current EASE Chair.

James Johnston of Autoquip Corporation and current LIFT Chair says, “I had the pleasure of working with Jim on multiple committees for the LIFT group. He had a unique perspective in our industry and I found him a wealth of knowledge. He always had time to help but would also try to keep us from getting bogged down in the weeds when serving on those committees.”

One of Mr. Galante’s favorite quotes that he was often heard saying was “Stop petting the mule and load the wagon!” It was this positive “let’s get it done” attitude and lighthearted humor that made Mr. Galante a natural leader, successfully uniting industry professionals and soliciting volunteers to help promote industry best practices for the overall betterment of working conditions through ergonomic solutions.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about MHEFI’s scholarship programs or to contribute, contact Donna Varner at [email protected] or visit mhefi.org.


