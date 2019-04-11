MMH    Topics     Warehouse    ProMat

MHI Innovation Award winners announced

MHI Industry Night hands awards to innovators, young professionals and a few lucky others.

By

On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Craig Ferguson, the winners of the annual MHI Innovation Awards were crowned.

The winners came from a field of 12 finalists in three categories: Best New Product, Best Innovation of an Existing Product and Best IT Innovation.

“We received 108 total submissions spread across the three categories, and each one could have qualified as a finalist,” said Greg Baer, director of sales for show sponsor MHI. “Every year I am amazed by the innovative solutions our exhibitors bring to the show floor that will shape and disrupt the supply chains of today. The number one reason that attendees come to ProMat is to see new products.”

To narrow down each category to four finalists prior to the show, the submissions were judged by a committee of industry experts. The volunteer judges represent six different companies: Covenant Transport; Department of National Defense, Canada; Framebridge; IKEA; PharmaLink; and Steelcase Inc.

On Monday, those finalists’ exhibits were visited in person by a separate judging panel who determined the winners in each category.

Finalists in the “Best New Product” category are:

● CMC srl (Booth S1259) – Pick2Pack WINNER
● Fetch Robotics (Booth S4841) – CartConnect
● Locus Robotics (Booth S3212) – Gamification
● OE Attachments (Booth S2495) – Forklift Safety Device

Finalists in the “Best Innovation of an Existing Product” category are:

● Artitalia Group (Booth S2491) – Versatile Nesting Cart
● ProGlove (Booth N6429) – MARK 2 Smartglove
● RightHand Robotics (Booth S2397) – RightPick: The Piece Picking Solution WINNER
● Swisslog Logistics Automation (Booth S1212) – ItemPiQ

Finalists in the “Best IT Innovation” category are:

● KNAPP (Booth S1231) – redPILOT WINNER
● LogistiVIEW (Booth S5268a) – Vision Pick and Put Wall
● Schaefer Systems (Booth S3468) – WAMAS Lighthouse
● Yard Management Solutions (Booth N6856) – Eagle Eye Yard Management Software

The contest defines innovation as a new product, product line, technology or service, new application of existing products or technology, that creates quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of return on investment (ROI), cost savings and customer satisfaction.

Other awards announced on Industry Night:

Young Professional Award (YPN)
Rosales Brown, Rasco Industries Inc.

Outstanding Young Professionals Award
“While only one person gets the award, everyone has been recognized for their outstanding work,” said MHI CEO George Prest. The winner was Ben Moyer, Hytrol Conveyor Company

Trip of a Lifetime
Elizabeth Buza, Raymond Corp.

Trip of a Lifetime #2
This is the last MHI show for Tom Carbott, MHI Senior Vice President - Exhibition. “He is the ultimate professional and has done an absolutely incredible job,” said Prest. As a token of appreciation for his 27 years with MHI, Tom was also awarded a Trip of a Lifetime.

Click here for Modern’s complete ProMat coverage.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Events
ProMat
Education
Innovation
MHI
ProMat
Raymond
Robotics
Supply Chain
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources