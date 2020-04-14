MHI launches Modex 365 virtual trade expo experience

MHI has created a virtual show experience to connect you with all the manufacturing and supply chain education and solution sourcing that MODEX delivered in 2020. While nothing can match the power of attending the face-to-face expo, Modex 365 delivers the best supply chain solutions, the smartest thinking and the latest equipment and technology solutions in a digital format to meet the immediate needs you have today. MODEX 365 gives you instant access to virtual booth showcases, show news, expo videos, webinars, podcasts and more directly from the MODEX 2020 expo.
MODEX 365 can be found at modexshow.com.