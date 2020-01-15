MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

MHI launches new ergonomics and safety blog

The EASE and ProGMA Industry Groups of MHI collaborated on the creation of this new informational and news resource for manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

MHI recently launched a blog that concentrates on material handling ergonomics and safety. The EASE and ProGMA Industry Groups of MHI collaborated on the creation of this new informational and news resource for manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

Ergonomics and safety is more than a buzzword today – it is a movement. This impacts the industrial workplace, and good employers must think first of their businesses in terms of the safety and ergonomics solutions for their workforce.

The MHI Material Handling Safety Blog will feature regular updates from industry experts on the latest trends and technologies in this space. MHI will also distribute a monthly newsletter featuring the latest news on these topics. Interested parties can view the blog and sign up for the newsletter at materialhandlingsafety.org.


