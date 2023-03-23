MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023

Today marks the conclusion of ProMat 2023, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by our industry. It was great to see everyone, in person for the first live ProMat event since 2019!

You have touched the future of supply chains in over 150 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced first-hand the solutions demonstrated on the ProMat show floor by over 1,000 exhibiting companies.



Now the real work begins. Applying the newly discovered solutions to your business will help you increase both productivity and safety and ultimately help you to exceed your customers’ expectations. Even though ProMat closes today, it continues online at promatshow.com as an on-going education and sourcing resource.

MHI will sponsor the next world-class trade event in MODEX 2024. MODEX will be held March 11-14, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta

More information and free online registration for MODEX can be found at modexshow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during ProMat and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to ProMat both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in March 2024 in Atlanta for MODEX. Additionally, we hope you will also make plans to attend the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) Conference from June 4-7 in Orlando, FL. You can learn more about these important events at modexshow.com and werc.org/2023.

Thank you for attending!

John Paxton, Chief Executive Officer, MHI



