MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023

It was great to see everyone, in person for the first live ProMat event since 2019!

By

Today marks the conclusion of ProMat 2023, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by our industry. It was great to see everyone, in person for the first live ProMat event since 2019!

You have touched the future of supply chains in over 150 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced first-hand the solutions demonstrated on the ProMat show floor by over 1,000 exhibiting companies.

Now the real work begins. Applying the newly discovered solutions to your business will help you increase both productivity and safety and ultimately help you to exceed your customers’ expectations. Even though ProMat closes today, it continues online at promatshow.com as an on-going education and sourcing resource.

MHI will sponsor the next world-class trade event in MODEX 2024. MODEX will be held March 11-14, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta

More information and free online registration for MODEX can be found at modexshow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during ProMat and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to ProMat both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in March 2024 in Atlanta for MODEX. Additionally, we hope you will also make plans to attend the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) Conference from June 4-7 in Orlando, FL. You can learn more about these important events at modexshow.com and werc.org/2023.

Thank you for attending!

John Paxton, Chief Executive Officer, MHI


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources