MMH    Topics     News    Education

MHI names Christian Dow executive vice president of membership and industry leadership

In this role, Dow will lead all membership and the 16 MHI Industry Groups member value initiatives.

By

Latest Material Handling News

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More News

MHI announces that Christian Dow has been named Executive Vice President of Membership and Industry Leadership. In this role, Dow will lead all membership and the 16 MHI Industry Groups member value initiatives.

Dow brings over 25 years of experience in the material handling industry to MHI. His most recent role was President of MHI member Panther Industries. He also served as a Director for the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. and as a member of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee.

“Christian will leverage his extensive experience and skill set to drive deeper engagement with MHI members and widen our thought leadership to the overall manufacturing and supply chain industry,” said George W. Prest, MHI’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to MHI as we advance our efforts to meet the demands of MHI’s growing business model.”

“Christian will be a great addition to the MHI team. His leadership and industry experience will help take MHI to the next level of member engagement as we continue to expand our membership, our Industry Groups and to promote the many values of membership in MHI,” added John Paxton, MHI Chief Operating Officer and CEO Designate.

“I’m honored to be joining MHI at this pivotal time of rapid growth and innovation in our industry,” added Dow. “I look forward to working closely with the MHI team and our members to continually deliver member value.

Dow served as an Education Committee Member for the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) and serves as an Advisory Board Member for the STEM School Highlands Ranch and for Arapahoe Community College.

Dow earned a BS, Communications from Northern Illinois University.


Article Topics

News
Education
MHI
   All topics

Education News & Resources

MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
WERC releases full program for annual conference
WERC announces new Distribution Logistics Fundamentals course
Say so long to 2022 on The Rebound
MHI announces winners of 2022 YPN Awards
American Logistics Aid Network announces 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners
MHI Industry Groups announce new memorial scholarship
More Education

Latest in Materials Handling

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources