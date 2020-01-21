MHI names Christian Dow executive vice president of membership and industry leadership

MHI announces that Christian Dow has been named Executive Vice President of Membership and Industry Leadership. In this role, Dow will lead all membership and the 16 MHI Industry Groups member value initiatives.



Dow brings over 25 years of experience in the material handling industry to MHI. His most recent role was President of MHI member Panther Industries. He also served as a Director for the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. and as a member of the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee.



“Christian will leverage his extensive experience and skill set to drive deeper engagement with MHI members and widen our thought leadership to the overall manufacturing and supply chain industry,” said George W. Prest, MHI’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to MHI as we advance our efforts to meet the demands of MHI’s growing business model.”



“Christian will be a great addition to the MHI team. His leadership and industry experience will help take MHI to the next level of member engagement as we continue to expand our membership, our Industry Groups and to promote the many values of membership in MHI,” added John Paxton, MHI Chief Operating Officer and CEO Designate.



“I’m honored to be joining MHI at this pivotal time of rapid growth and innovation in our industry,” added Dow. “I look forward to working closely with the MHI team and our members to continually deliver member value.



Dow served as an Education Committee Member for the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) and serves as an Advisory Board Member for the STEM School Highlands Ranch and for Arapahoe Community College.



Dow earned a BS, Communications from Northern Illinois University.





