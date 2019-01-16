MHI names Daniel McKinnon executive vice president of exhibitions and events
McKinnon brings over 27 years of experience in show management to MHI.
MHI recently announced that Daniel McKinnon, CEM, has been named Executive Vice President of Exhibitions and Events. McKinnon brings over 27 years of experience in show management to MHI. His most recent role was Vice President of Global Client Solutions at FreemanXP where he focused on helping their enterprises’ customers grow their events and business.
Previously, as Vice President of events for the Energy & Engineering Group at Access Intelligence, McKinnon was charged with launching and developing several industry leading events, including ELECTRIC POWER, CLEAN GULF, Shale Envirosafe, Cheminnovations, and the LDC Forums.
McKinnon is the immediate Past Chairman for the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Board of Directors and a member of the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) Board of Directors.
McKinnon previously worked as Vice President of Government Events at 1105 Media. In addition, he served as Executive Vice President of Messe Frankfurt, Inc., with management and oversight responsibility for the company’s international trade shows and business development efforts in North America. He has also served as Executive Director of International Development for AmericasMart Atlanta, Inc., and was International Marketing Director at SEMCO Productions, both of Atlanta. He is a graduate of Presbyterian College, in Clinton, SC.
“Daniel is committed to the exhibitions and events industry and will leverage his extensive experience and skill set to drive growth and deeper engagement at our ProMat and MODEX events,” said George W. Prest, MHI’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to MHI as we continue to expand our trade events and promote the benefits of face-to-face interaction in our industry.”
“I’m honored to be joining MHI at this critical time of rapid growth and development,” added McKinnon. “I look forward to working closely with MHI team and our members to add value and further the MHI mission.”
