MHI partners with Women in Manufacturing

MHI is pleased to announce that we have formalized a partnership with the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) association. With this partnership, MHI plans to grow the already established Women in Supply Chain Industry Forum and the annual Women in Industry Conference, along with creating new content and opportunities for our members.



Women in Manufacturing is the only national trade association dedicated to providing year-round support to women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry, representing men and women from manufacturers in every job function. Learn more about them at womeninmanufacturing.org



For more information on this partnership or MHI membership, contact Alan Primack at [email protected].



