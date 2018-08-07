MHI presents 10th-annual CTE Educators Summit

MMH Staff

MHI recently presented the 10th Annual Career & Technical Education (CTE) Educators Summit, hosted by the Vincennes University Logistics Training & Education Center of Plainfield, IN in early July. This year’s theme was “People, Programs, and Partnerships,” the critical elements to grow and sustain a high quality CTE program. MHI sponsors the annual event as a way to help CTE educators meet MHI members’ increased demand for a skilled workforce.



Designed to encourage networking and best-practice sharing, the Summit’s content is exclusively for instructors, program directors and administrators who teach the skills necessary to prepare students for jobs in warehousing, distribution, logistics and supply chain. Educators from across the country are introduced to new and varied instructional materials and teaching techniques.



“The most valuable part of these events is the opportunity for educators to collaborate with their peers,” says Viché Thomas, MHI Education Coordinator. “The Summit includes several networking opportunities that gives teachers a chance to share and discuss their best practices. Not only is that very helpful to teachers starting new programs, but even seasoned educators come away with something new every time they attend. The collaboration and connections made at the Summit are invaluable to these educators.”



To learn more about the MHI CTE Program, visit mhi.org/cte.