MHI releases new report on the economic impact of materials handling

MHI recently released, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, a new report, “Handling the US Economy: The Economic Impact of the Material Handling Industry.” This report explores the relationship between material handling and wider economy of the supply chain, finding that “the economic contribution of this industry extends far beyond the locations where [equipment] is manufactured… or designed.”



Material handling firms are helping to support more industries as time goes on and the economic impact of this support is widespread. Oxford Economics conducted “research, analysis, and impact modeling to clearly quantify the economic contribution of the material handling in the US.”



“This report shows just how important the material handling industry is to keeping our economy thriving. Not only do we provide the actual goods that handle materials, we also provide support services such as consulting, leasing, and design services to generate more value throughout the supply chain and the wider economic environment,” says George Prest, CEO of MHI. “We’re excited to share this information with you to help you with your business decisions down the road.”



To learn more about the economic footprint of the material handling industry, you can download the report at mhi.org/downloads/economic-report.



