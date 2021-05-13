MHI releases report on remote work trends

MHI recently conducted a survey on remote work trends to discover how the last year’s movement to largely remote work has affected supply chain workers and to understand the industry’s employees’ sentiment to the work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Broad findings are published in the Remote Work Trends report.



The survey found that productivity was higher or equal to pre-remote work environments and that trust in employees is key to success. Companies can foster productivity and innovation by offering work-place flexibility and leadership can help employees to succeed by offering the employer-sponsored elements they require for efficient work operations and execution.



The survey was conducted in March 2021 and received 670 responses from members of MHI, MHEDA, WiM, and WERC. Most respondents represent WiM (67%), followed by MHI (24%), MHEDA (17%) and WERC (2%). Engineering (38%) is the leading job function, with C-suite (14%), marketing (12%) and operations (11%) forming a second tier. Most employees (71%) have over five years of experience and 79% are female. 63% of respondents are primarily working from home/remotely or working a hybrid schedule. 34% are working entirely on-site.



The report can be downloaded at mhi.org/downloads/remoteWorkTrends.pdf.





