MHI to hold pre-selection event for new Robotics and Automation Solution Center at ProMat 2021

Lease deadline for the pre-selection event is July 17.

ProMat 2021 will feature a new Robotics and Automation Solution Center in the North Hall of McCormick Place. From AS/RS and G2P to AGVs and AGCs to autonomous mobile robots and articulated robotic arms, this new Solution Center will showcase how these solutions play a vital role in improving receiving, storage, assembly, picking, sortation, packing and shipping operations.

“High competition in the e-commerce industry has led to increased demand for speed, accuracy and efficiency in supply chain operations,” says George Prest, CEO of MHI. “As a result, ProMat attendees are increasingly looking for robotics and automation solutions for their warehouse and distribution center operations as a means to reduce operational and logistical costs and to save on delivery time in this hyper-competitive business environment. This new Solution Center at ProMat 2021 will meet that need.”

MHI will hold a space pre-selection for the new Robotics & Automation Solution Center that will take place July 24-25, 2019. In order to participate in this special space pre-selection event, you must submit your lease by is July 17, 2019 5:00 pm ET.

This pre-selection event is a limited two-day opportunity to secure your space early in the ProMat 2021 Robotics & Automation Solution Center. After the pre-selection event, the floorplan will be closed for selection until the ProMat 2021 Exhibit Space Draw on November 19, 2019.

ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in North America and South America. ProMat 2021 will be held April 12-15, 2021 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

To learn more about this new Solution Center and the pre-selection event, visit promatshow.com/robotics.


