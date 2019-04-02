MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

MHI to preview 2019 Annual Industry Report during ProMat keynote panel

MHI will preview the 2019 Annual Industry Report-Elevating Supply Chain Digital Consciousness during the April 10 keynote at ProMat.

During the keynote, Scott Sopher, the principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP’s Supply Chain practice will join George W. Prest, CEO of MHI to present the findings of the 2019 report that details the innovations that are driving this change from traditional to digital supply chains. This is the sixth MHI Annual Industry Report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting.

They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings. Panelists include:
—Annette Danek-Akey, SVP Supply Chain, Penguin Random House
—Jim Liefer, CEO of Kindred AI
—Joel Reed, CEO of IAM Robotics
—Randy V. Bradley, Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, Haslam College of Business, The University of Tennessee

The keynote will take place on April 10 at 8:45 AM in the Grand Ballroom (S100) of McCormick Place South in Chicago.

ProMat will be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place from April 8-11, 2019. To attend ProMat and this keynote, register at ProMatShow.com. The report will be available for download on April 10 at MHI.org/publications/report.


