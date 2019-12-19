MMH    Topics     Technology    MODEX

MHI welcomes 75 new member companies

All 75 companies exhibiting at MODEX 2020.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
More MODEX

MHI member companies represent the leading solution providers in the supply chain, material handling and logistics industry including material handling and logistics equipment companies, systems and software manufacturers; consultants; systems integrators and simulators; and third-party logistics providers and publishers.

Recently MHI added 75 new companies to the MHI member community. All 75 companies exhibiting at MODEX 2020.

The new MHI members are:

ASC Software
Microlift
Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)
CTC Plastics
Saw Trax Mfg. Inc.
Western Plastics
AFS Logistics
Propane Education and Research Council
Godex Americas
OE Attachments
Phoenix Mecano
REB Storage Systems International
“Bricz”
Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.
HAI Robotics Co., Ltd.
SharkCrate
Orion Energy Systems
Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc.
Lowry Solutions
Optimal Discovery LLC
Pepperl+Fuchs, Inc.
Innolift
Industrium Solutions dba Roll Out Racks
Keyence Corporation
Sarcos Robotics
XYZ Robotics
Singer Safety Company
Eoslift USA
BUILT Systems LLC
EXOTEC Solutions SAS
Pioneer IWS
EffiMat Storage Technology A/S
Handle It Inc.
Kronos, Inc.
K. Hartwall Oy Ab
Eurotec BV
HOKUYO Automatic USA Corp.
Proos Manufacturing
DSC Logistics
Parcel Pending
daRoller
Zhongshan Feida Caster Co.,Ltd
GEBHARDT USA, Inc
Quicktron
Solomon Technology Corporation
Kraft Machines Inc.
CON-Pearl NA Inc.
AMMEGA
Laminacorr Industries, Inc.
Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.
CAJA Robotics
ENDO KOGYO CO., LTD.
Oracle Corporation
TREW
Packaging by Quadient
FORT Robotics
PAC Machinery Group
Armstrong Automation LLC
OZ Lifting Products LLC
Geodis Logistics
The Pallet Alliance
Visual Components Ltd.
Oko Cart International
EnSol Technology USA
Standard Robotics Co. Ltd.
NExT-e Solutions Inc.
FlytBase
PHD Energy Inc.
ForwardX Robotics
Vantage Plastics
Inventus Power
Covariant.ai
Cannon Equipment Company
Eaxtron
ID PLASTICS LP


Article Topics

News
Technology
Equipment
Events
MODEX
MHI
MODEX
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Jim Barnes, CEO at EnVista
MHI roars back to in-person trade shows with record Modex 2022
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources