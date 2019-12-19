MHI welcomes 75 new member companies

MHI member companies represent the leading solution providers in the supply chain, material handling and logistics industry including material handling and logistics equipment companies, systems and software manufacturers; consultants; systems integrators and simulators; and third-party logistics providers and publishers.

Recently MHI added 75 new companies to the MHI member community. All 75 companies exhibiting at MODEX 2020.

The new MHI members are:

ASC Software

Microlift

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

CTC Plastics

Saw Trax Mfg. Inc.

Western Plastics

AFS Logistics

Propane Education and Research Council

Godex Americas

OE Attachments

Phoenix Mecano

REB Storage Systems International

“Bricz”

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.

HAI Robotics Co., Ltd.

SharkCrate

Orion Energy Systems

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Lowry Solutions

Optimal Discovery LLC

Pepperl+Fuchs, Inc.

Innolift

Industrium Solutions dba Roll Out Racks

Keyence Corporation

Sarcos Robotics

XYZ Robotics

Singer Safety Company

Eoslift USA

BUILT Systems LLC

EXOTEC Solutions SAS

Pioneer IWS

EffiMat Storage Technology A/S

Handle It Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

K. Hartwall Oy Ab

Eurotec BV

HOKUYO Automatic USA Corp.

Proos Manufacturing

DSC Logistics

Parcel Pending

daRoller

Zhongshan Feida Caster Co.,Ltd

GEBHARDT USA, Inc

Quicktron

Solomon Technology Corporation

Kraft Machines Inc.

CON-Pearl NA Inc.

AMMEGA

Laminacorr Industries, Inc.

Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

CAJA Robotics

ENDO KOGYO CO., LTD.

Oracle Corporation

TREW

Packaging by Quadient

FORT Robotics

PAC Machinery Group

Armstrong Automation LLC

OZ Lifting Products LLC

Geodis Logistics

The Pallet Alliance

Visual Components Ltd.

Oko Cart International

EnSol Technology USA

Standard Robotics Co. Ltd.

NExT-e Solutions Inc.

FlytBase

PHD Energy Inc.

ForwardX Robotics

Vantage Plastics

Inventus Power

Covariant.ai

Cannon Equipment Company

Eaxtron

ID PLASTICS LP



