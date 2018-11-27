MHI Young Professionals Network announces call for nominations

MMH Staff

November 27, 2018

MHI’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) announces a call for nominations for two awards to be presented at ProMat 2019, the Outstanding Young Professional Award and the Mentor Award.



These awards honor material handling and supply chain professionals that display the following criteria:



Outstanding Young Professional Award

The Outstanding Young Professional Award will be awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 based on professional accomplishments and affiliations, demonstrated effective leadership skills, contributions to their company, and innovation at work or in the industry.



The Mentor Award

The Mentor Award will be awarded to an MHI member demonstrating a history of offering professional guidance, being a positive/inspiring role model, instilling and nurturing talent, advocating for employees and supporting professional development, and illustrating a commitment to the company and its people.



Now is your chance to recognize your outstanding peer, co-worker or mentor for their contributions and passion for the industry! Winners will be announced Wednesday April 10, 2019 during Industry Night at ProMat 2019. There is still time to enter! Submit your application before the deadline February 11, 2019.



Learn more and submit your application at mhi.org/ypn/awards.