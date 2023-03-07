MHI’s Modex recognized as one of Top 50 fastest-growing shows

MHI announced that Trade Show Executive (TSE) has named its MODEX show as one of the top 50 fasting-growing shows for total attendance. TSE will honor MHI at its Fastest 50 Awards & Summit on May 1-3 in Miami. TSE states, “The summit is a celebration of the winners as well as the industry’s robust recovery.”

“Being recognized on such a prestigious list is not only a great accomplishment, but a great reminder of the success of the MODEX brand and of the resilience of the supply chain industry,” said MHI Executive Vice President of Exhibitions Daniel McKinnon. “We’re thrilled to be included and look forward to an amazing ProMat this year and an even more successful MODEX event in 2024.”

According to MHI Chief Executive Officer John Paxton, “This honor reflects MHI’s commitment to serving its members and the supply chain community. We strive to create exhibitions that connect the exhibitors’ innovative technology to customers in need of those solutions. We are thankful to the exhibitors and attendees who make this success possible.”

MODEX 2024, the largest international supply chain expo, will be on held March 11-14, 2024 at the World Congress Center in Atlanta. The trade show will host more than 900 exhibitors, 150+ education sessions, and thousands of domestic and global attendees from the supply chain and manufacturing industry. To learn more, visit modexshow.com.



