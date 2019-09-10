MMH    Topics     Blogs

MHLC Day 2: Change is happening

Software will drive the materials handling industry, says Dematic’s CEO

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

“Change Is Happening” – sign at Dematic’s MHLC

Five years is a lifetime in our industry, but at Modex 2014, I moderated a panel discussion with three retail executives talking about what they’re looking for from materials handling providers. One of them said to me that he looked at conveyors, sorters and other automated technologies as commodities. “Hardware providers need to become software providers,” he said.

When I walked the floor, I realized it was already beginning to happen. “In real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. At Modex this year, it’s software, software, software,” I wrote at the time.

That transition from hardware to software was top of mind during the opening remarks by Bernard Biolchini, Dematic’s new EVP and CEO for the Americas, and a conversation I had with Biolchini afterward. He summed up the changes coming to the industry succinctly: “In one word, software,” he said. “The one way for us to achieve the requirements of our customers is to become more software centric. It is the core and center of where our industry should be.”

It is a transition that comes naturally to him: Prior to joining Dematic 5 years ago in Europe, he worked in IT and process automation at companies such as HP, AMD and Schneider Electric. He drew a parallel to what has already happened in a computer industry that evolved from a time when people had to connect to a mainframe to access the information they needed to mini-computers, client server networks to the Internet and now the cloud. “The question is what is our ‘cloud’ for distribution?” Biolchini asked. “It may not happen tomorrow, but 20 years from now, it’s going to happen.” What that might look like, he said later, is a shared infrastructure accessed via the cloud where fulfillment and packaging might be for Company A on this order followed by Company B for the next.

He also outlined the building blocks for Dematic moving forward: Smart and connected solutions designed to deliver on the need for more speed, lower costs and more security, and partnerships. “We have to recognize that other companies in our space are coming up with new solutions that can benefit our customers,” he said.

I asked Biolchini as the new leader on the block, what was his vision for the company. “I want to make sure that Dematic is seen as a trusted adviser to our customers, and that we are designing that customized solution that delivers a value that they my not recognize that they need,” he said.

He added: “That will never happen if we don’t make that shift towards software.”

Like the sign said: Change is happening.


Article Topics

Blogs
Automation
Bernard Biolchini
Dematic
Material Handling & Logistics Conference
Software
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources