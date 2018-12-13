MHPN - Materials Handling 24/7 - Readers’ Choice Products of the Year 2018 winners announced
Nearly 3,000 readers voted in 12 categories for the best innovations in materials handling equipment.
Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 are proud to announce the winners of our fourth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards. Winning products will be featured in the MHPN publication’s December issue and online at MaterialHandling247.com.
These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 12 categories. In total, we received 2,937 responses in an e-mail survey to our readers. We’re proud to announce our Readers’ Choice Material Handling Product News Products of the Year.
The editorial teams at Modern Materials Handling and MHPN congratulate the award recipients, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.
Winners for each Category:
Winners for each Category:
- AGVs
- Containers, Totes, and Bins
- Automatic Data Capture
- Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)
- Conveyors and Sortation
- Dock Equipment
- Ergonomics and Safety
- Lift Trucks and Accessories
- Packaging and Pallets
- Racks, Shelving and Mezzanines
- Supply Chain Software
- Tuggers, Casters and Carts
Click here to explore all the products nominated for this year’s award.
