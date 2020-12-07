MHPN - Material Handling 24/7: Readers’ Choice Products of the Year 2020 Winners

MMH    Topics 

Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com are pleased to announce the recipients of a 2020 MHPN Products of the Year Reader’s Choice Award

By

Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 are proud to announce the winners of our sixth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards. Winning products will be featured in the MHPN publication’s December issue.

These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.

Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 12 categories. In total, we received over 1,100 responses in an e-mail survey to our readers. We’re proud to announce our Readers’ Choice Products of the Year.

The editorial teams at Modern Materials Handling and MHPN congratulate the award recipients, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.

Winners for each Category:

Automatic Data Capture

Conveyors & Sortation

Ergonomics and Safety

Lift Trucks & Accessories

MRO

Overhead Handling

Packaging & Pallets

Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines

Robotic “Mobile”

Robotic “Piece Picking”

Supply Chain Software

Tuggers, Carts and Casters


2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
