MHPN - Material Handling 24/7: Readers’ Choice Products of the Year 2020 Winners

Modern Materials Handling, Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 are proud to announce the winners of our sixth-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards. Winning products will be featured in the MHPN publication’s December issue.
These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.
Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 12 categories. In total, we received over 1,100 responses in an e-mail survey to our readers. We’re proud to announce our Readers’ Choice Products of the Year.
The editorial teams at Modern Materials Handling and MHPN congratulate the award recipients, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.
Handheld Inkjet Printer - Handheld Portable Printer with AIDC Barcode Scanner
SICK, Inc. SPEETEC: Non-Contact Motion Sensor
Yale Materials Handling Corporation Vision Impact Camera (Winner!)
MHS Global Robotic Singulation Automated Induction Picking Robot (RSAI) (Winner!)
Regal Modsort Trident Three-Way Sortation System
Yale® NR/NDR-DC/EC Narrow Aisle Reach Truck Series (Winner!)
Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc. Hingeless Pallet Flow Safety Gate
Aero Rubber Company®, Inc PromoStretch® Custom Printed Rubber Bands
Hyster J155-190XNL Series Lift Truck (Winner!)
BYD North America 110V Charger
BYD North America PMW 20 Pallet Jack
Hyster HY-Shield Clean (Winner!)
BriskHeat Wet-Area Custom Cloth Heating Jackets
ABB Group Ability Remote Insights augmented reality platform
Intercomp Scales CS750 Crane Scale (Winner!)
Morse Manufacturing Company Full Line of Ergonomic Drum Handlers
Manitou Group Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs)
TAB Industries TAB Wrapper Tornado Orbital Stretch Wrap Machine
ORBIS Corporation 40 x 48 Odyssey® HD Open Deck Pallet
ID Label Arctic Xtreme™ Cold Storage Label (Winner!)
Automation Plus Rolling Folding Racking Steps (Winner!)
Interlake Mecalux Metal Point Rivet Shelving
Sarcos Robotics Guardian® XO® Full-Body Powered Exoskeleton (Winner!)
Fetch Robotics The Breezy One Disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robot
Conveyco Technologies, Inc. TiltSort-Bot autonomous mobile robot high speed sortation system
6 River Systems Chuck Automatic Guided Vehicle
Inther Integrated Systems GRIPP (Gantry Robotic Intelligent Piece Picker)
RightHand Robotics, Inc. RightPick2™ (Winner!)
Softeon Warehouse Management + Execution System (Winner!)
VARGO Companies Continuous Order Fulfillment Enterprise (COFE)
AutoStore Micro-fulfillment Center for Grocery (Winner!)
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. Spinfinity XC Casters and Renegade Wheels
XeroWaste Solutions V-Move walk-along, electric tugs