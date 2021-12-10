MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

MHPN - Material Handling 24/7:
Readers' Choice Products of the Year 2021 Winners

Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com are pleased to announce the recipients of a 2021 MHPN Products of the Year Readers' Choice Award.

By

Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 is proud to announce the winners of our 7th Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards.

These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 14 categories.

In total, we received more than 1,700 votes in an e-mail survey to our readers. We’re proud to announce our Readers’ Choice Material Handling Product News Products of the Year.

Winners for each Category:

Automatic Data Capture

Conveyors & Sortation

Ergonomics and Safety

Lift Trucks & Accessories

MRO

Overhead Handling

Packaging & Pallets

Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines

Robotic “Mobile”

Robotic “Piece Picking”

Supply Chain Software

Dock Equipment

Containers Totes and Bins

Automated Storage

View all the 2021 Nominated products.


