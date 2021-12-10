Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 is proud to announce the winners of our 7th Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards.

These awards honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Companies were invited to submit the products they felt were worthy of product of the year honors, and MHPN readers decided the winners in 14 categories.

In total, we received more than 1,700 votes in an e-mail survey to our readers. We’re proud to announce our Readers’ Choice Material Handling Product News Products of the Year.

Winners for each Category:

Automatic Data Capture

Conveyors & Sortation

Ergonomics and Safety

Lift Trucks & Accessories

MRO

Overhead Handling

Packaging & Pallets

Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines

Robotic “Mobile”

Robotic “Piece Picking”

Supply Chain Software

Dock Equipment

Containers Totes and Bins

Automated Storage



