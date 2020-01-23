MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

MHS acquires eMotion Controls Co.

Based in Grand Rapids, MI, eMotion partners with its customers to provide material handling automation systems integration, hardware design, software and robotic solutions across its customer base.

By

MHS, a leading global provider of material handling automation and software solutions, today announced that it has acquired eMotion Controls Co., a controls system integration and software company.

Based in Grand Rapids, MI, eMotion partners with its customers to provide material handling systems integration, hardware design, software and robotic solutions across its customer base. eMotion works across multiple end-markets, including parcel sortation and fulfillment & distribution. eMotion and MHS have partnered on multiple projects over the past 15 years and eMotion will help further accelerate MHS’s Lifecycle Performance Services growth plan.

“It’s no secret that e-commerce is booming and hasn’t even begun to approach its peak,” said Scott McReynolds, Chief Executive Officer for MHS. “Increasingly, logistics providers and retailers with major shipping operations are looking for end-to-end solutions that not only set them up for success but support their business on an ongoing basis - which is exactly what Lifecycle Performance Services does. eMotion Controls is an outstanding addition to our LPS division, made up of a wonderful bunch of people who we look forward to working well with into the future.”

“MHS has been an invaluable partner to eMotion for the past 15 years, and it gives us a great deal of comfort to work with a leadership team that shares our integrity and core values,” said eMotion President and Founder Cory Deeds. “Our newly-expanded relationship gives us a platform to extend our proven solutions to a larger customer base while continuing to deliver the reliable service we’ve long been known for. We’re thrilled to be joining the MHS team.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as an Accounting and Tax Advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to MHS. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.


