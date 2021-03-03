MMH    Topics 

MHS and HAI ROBOTICS to provide goods-to-person robotic solutions in North America

Case-handling robots address demand for warehouse automation, complete with local support from MHS

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announced today a partnership with HAI ROBOTICS to provide autonomous case-handling robotic systems for distribution and fulfillment facilities and courier, express and parcel distribution centers. The relationship leverages innovative HAIPICK technology from HAI ROBOTICS and systems engineering, integration and support from MHS to address labor and storage capacity challenges facing customers in North America.

“With logistics facilities feeling pressure to accommodate growing SKU counts and order volumes, our robotic systems provide efficient, intelligent, flexible and customizable warehouse automation solutions to make more efficient use of available space,” says Johnny Zhang, Vice President of International Sales, Hai Robotics. “In order to expand our business in North America we need to find the right local integration partners. The experience, capability and strength of MHS in our target markets make them an ideal fit.”

The HAIPICK system uses autonomous case-handling robots to store and retrieve several cases at a time in tall, narrow storage aisles. This dense storage configuration can enable operations to reduce square-footage dedicated to storage, while actually increasing total storage capacity. Once cases are retrieved, the robots work in a goods-to-person framework, moving inventory into position to fuel order fulfillment and other logistics processes.

“The HAIPICK solutions offer superior flexibility, faster implementation and much lower cost compared to conventional AS/RS driven by shuttles and cranes,” says Michael Fleming, Manager of AGV and AMR solutions, MHS. “Working with HAI ROBOTICS allows MHS to serve our customers with advanced technology that best fits their needs in an evolving marketplace.”


Article Topics

News
HAI ROBOTICS
MHS
Robotics
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources