MHS and HAI ROBOTICS to provide goods-to-person robotic solutions in North America

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announced today a partnership with HAI ROBOTICS to provide autonomous case-handling robotic systems for distribution and fulfillment facilities and courier, express and parcel distribution centers. The relationship leverages innovative HAIPICK technology from HAI ROBOTICS and systems engineering, integration and support from MHS to address labor and storage capacity challenges facing customers in North America.



“With logistics facilities feeling pressure to accommodate growing SKU counts and order volumes, our robotic systems provide efficient, intelligent, flexible and customizable warehouse automation solutions to make more efficient use of available space,” says Johnny Zhang, Vice President of International Sales, Hai Robotics. “In order to expand our business in North America we need to find the right local integration partners. The experience, capability and strength of MHS in our target markets make them an ideal fit.”



The HAIPICK system uses autonomous case-handling robots to store and retrieve several cases at a time in tall, narrow storage aisles. This dense storage configuration can enable operations to reduce square-footage dedicated to storage, while actually increasing total storage capacity. Once cases are retrieved, the robots work in a goods-to-person framework, moving inventory into position to fuel order fulfillment and other logistics processes.



“The HAIPICK solutions offer superior flexibility, faster implementation and much lower cost compared to conventional AS/RS driven by shuttles and cranes,” says Michael Fleming, Manager of AGV and AMR solutions, MHS. “Working with HAI ROBOTICS allows MHS to serve our customers with advanced technology that best fits their needs in an evolving marketplace.”



