MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

MHS doubles the size of its global headquarters

Expansion of existing facility accommodates need for greater manufacturing capacity, headcount

By

Latest Material Handling News

C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
More Automation

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces the opening of its expanded global headquarters at 131 Griffin Way in Mt. Washington, located just outside of Louisville. The facility now offers over 400,000 square feet of space, enough to house manufacturing, engineering, sales, marketing and executive management functions.

“When we moved into the Mt. Washington facility in 2017, it was a big, brand new space. But in just one year, it became apparent we needed more room,” says Greg Judge, president, MHS. “The expansion enables us to continue our rapid growth and further cements our presence in the Mt. Washington community.”

The state of Kentucky is providing up to $2.65 million in tax savings through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act and Kentucky Business Investment program, subject to MHS hiring 300 new Kentucky-based employees. Between hiring the new employees and the cost of the headquarters expansion, the MHS investment adds up to more than $20 million.

The new construction features a new on-site fitness center for employees and specially commissioned artwork to commemorate the company’s significant milestones and history in the Louisville metropolitan area. For employment opportunities with MHS, interested parties can visit http://www.mhsglobal.com/who-we-are/careers.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Automation
Automation
MHS
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Warehousing Answered: From Transaction to Value Added
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources