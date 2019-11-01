MHS doubles the size of its global headquarters

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces the opening of its expanded global headquarters at 131 Griffin Way in Mt. Washington, located just outside of Louisville. The facility now offers over 400,000 square feet of space, enough to house manufacturing, engineering, sales, marketing and executive management functions.

“When we moved into the Mt. Washington facility in 2017, it was a big, brand new space. But in just one year, it became apparent we needed more room,” says Greg Judge, president, MHS. “The expansion enables us to continue our rapid growth and further cements our presence in the Mt. Washington community.”

The state of Kentucky is providing up to $2.65 million in tax savings through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act and Kentucky Business Investment program, subject to MHS hiring 300 new Kentucky-based employees. Between hiring the new employees and the cost of the headquarters expansion, the MHS investment adds up to more than $20 million.

The new construction features a new on-site fitness center for employees and specially commissioned artwork to commemorate the company’s significant milestones and history in the Louisville metropolitan area. For employment opportunities with MHS, interested parties can visit http://www.mhsglobal.com/who-we-are/careers.



