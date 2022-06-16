MMH    Topics     News

MHS joins two conveyor industry groups to help address e-commerce, parcel market demands

The CEMA and CSS memberships aim to advance the segment after MHS expanded its equipment portfolio with the acquisition of the TGW U.S. Conveyors business last year, which now operates as MHS Conveyor

By

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announced today its membership in the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) and the Conveyor and Sortation Systems (CSS) group of MHI. The memberships are the next step in the company’s moves to advance the segment after expanding its equipment portfolio with the acquisition of the TGW U.S. Conveyors business last year, which now operates as MHS Conveyor.

“Since the acquisition, we have invested significantly in the capabilities and resources that support our conveyor business – enough to triple capacity within two years – to deliver on our commitment to customers for years to come,” says Steve Miskelley, vice president, sales, MHS Conveyor. “Our own innovation, together with collaboration alongside fellow leaders through these groups, will further equip our team to deliver high-performance, reliable solutions tailored to the realities of parcel, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment operations.”

From greenfield projects to retrofits, MHS Conveyor efficiently automates product movement by designing, manufacturing and integrating a range of roller- and belt-driven conveyor solutions, the company explained. These conveyors play a critical role in larger automated solutions, tightly integrated with other automated components to boost throughput in distribution and fulfillment, parcel, e-commerce, manufacturing and other industries.

As a member of these organizations, MHS will support efforts to solve challenges facing the industry, foster growth, and advance technology and safety. The company will participate in roundtables, support industry education initiatives and contribute to the development of technical resources and industry standards, including updating CEMA’s American National Standards, which promote safety in the conveying industry.


Article Topics

News
Conveyor and Sortation Systems CSS industry group
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association
Conveyors
MHI
   All topics

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

