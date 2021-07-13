MMH    Topics 

MHS launches dedicated robotics division

Research and development spinoff expands advanced, market-ready robotics portfolio

By

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, has launched a dedicated robotics division spun off from its research and development organization. Known as MHS Robotics, the group develops advanced technologies in-house and nurtures external relationships to deliver market-ready robotics solutions for e-commerce and parcel logistics facilities.

“We’re a team of problem solvers, inventors and innovators with the expertise to engineer automated solutions for real-world logistics challenges by working closely and cooperatively with our customers. This agile approach accelerates the pace of development and gets us quickly from the lab into a live operational environment, where the real development continues,” says Dean Terrell, senior vice president, research and development, MHS. “We leverage MHS’s collective material handling knowledge as an experienced full-service provider, so our customers can be confident that our robotics solutions will integrate seamlessly, just like our more traditional automated systems.”

MHS Robotics develops its own advanced technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, simulations, 3D cameras and end-of-arm tooling, and also engages with a range of robotics suppliers and the Louisville Automation and Robotics Institute to rapidly engineer and deploy its turnkey robotic solutions. The company currently offers several pick-and-place robotic products, each designed to fit into existing workflows, including order fulfillment, in distribution centers. MHS Robotics also offers autonomous mobile robot solutions with modifications like detachable carts, robotic arms and conveyor supplements to handle specific requirements like large and irregularly shaped items.

MHS Lifecycle Performance Services is equipped to support solutions from MHS Robotics through a consultative lifecycle planning approach that helps customers get the most out of mission-critical automated systems. MHS Robotics is growing and actively recruiting for new engineering and project management roles, according to the announcement.


