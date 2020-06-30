MHS names new head of North America parcel division

MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, has named senior vice president John Sorensen as the head of its North America Parcel division.

Sorensen succeeds MHS co-founder Greg Judge, as Judge steps down from his position as the company’s president in a well-planned leadership transition. Co-founder Scott McReynolds remains the company’s CEO.

MHS was jointly founded in 1999 by McReynolds, Judge and Tony Mouser, who was the company’s previous CEO and continues to serve as Special Advisor. Together, they grew the company into a nearly $1 billion enterprise that counts among its customers some of the world’s largest logistics providers and e-commerce retailers. In April 2017, the trio led MHS to a recapitalization in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”), followed by a series of acquisitions that expanded the company’s global footprint, capabilities and product and service lines.

“Greg has shown tremendous vision and leadership as he has helped build MHS into the successful, growing company it is today,” said Jim Carlisle, Managing Director for THL. “We appreciate his contributions as a company founder and valued partner to THL.”

“Meanwhile, John has more than lived up to his impressive résumé, leading MHS’s Lifecycle Performance Services (aftermarket) division during the past two years,” Carlisle added. “His deep industry knowledge, relentless determination and unwavering commitment to the MHS vision and culture make him the ideal candidate to lead MHS’s largest business unit.”

“It has been an incredible journey to build MHS alongside Scott and Tony, and I am excited to see the company continue to reach new heights,” Judge said. “We have always placed a premium on orderly succession planning, and this was no different. John is a rare find and a tremendous asset to MHS, which is why I recommended him for the role. I appreciate that Scott and the Board chose to support my recommendation, and I know he will successfully carry the NAP division well into the future.”

Sorensen has more than 17 years’ experience in the material handling industry, including senior leadership roles with Evergreen Industrial Services and Intelligrated (now Honeywell Intelligrated). He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from DeVry University and an MBA from Webster University.

“Building a company with someone is a bonding experience like no other, and I consider it a great privilege to have worked alongside Greg for the past 20 years,” McReynolds said. “He has left a permanent imprint on this company and his legacy is irreplaceable. He will always be a part of the MHS family.”

“We are also fortunate to have a worthy successor in John,” McReynolds continued. “Since joining our company in 2018, he has proven himself many times over and commands respect for all the right reasons. John is perceptive, practical and forward-thinking, while managing to balance strength and humility – all of which makes him a great fit for our culture. I am eager to see his continued impact on our company as he moves into his new role.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to helping lead MHS toward a bright and promising future,” Sorensen said. “I am proud to be part of a company whose values so closely reflect my own, and I know we will continue to advance toward our goal of becoming one of the top intralogistics providers worldwide.”

About MHS

Founded in 1999, MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.



