MidWest Industrial Equipment joins BYD Dealer Network

BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with Mid-West Industrial Equipment Inc. expanding its presence into the Southwest Ohio market.

MidWest Industrial offers a full suite of services, including forklift sales, service, parts, equipment rental, and operator training. The company has locations in Piqua and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“With BYD, MidWest will be able to expand our footprint in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets. This will allow us the opportunity to showcase green technology in material handling that hasn’t been seen in this marketplace,” said GregMeyer, president of MidWest. “With the material handling market changing and trying to use more sustainable power, we can now offer a true sustainable product for them. BYD offers us these wonderful opportunities for our current and new customers, saving them tremendous amounts of revenue in the process.”

“Partnering with MidWest Industrial will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Ohio. This technology will improve their production and help their bottom line,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “MidWest Industrial is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”

BYD’s material handling equipment is said to simplify operations by delivering a single-battery, multi-shift solution. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours, according to BYD, which manufactures the forklift, battery and the charger.



