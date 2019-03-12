Migration to mobile and wearable Android devices modernizes operations

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group employing more than 19,000 people in more than 275 sites across 17 countries. Operating close to 60 million square feet of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, the company’s client portfolio is balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors. After deploying mobile and tablet computers to streamline and modernize operations at two of its facilities, the company cited an increase in productivity, improved user-experience and optimized real-time visibility.

The new Android mobile computers, tablet computers and wearable terminals (Zebra Technologies) have reduced training time and quickened data collection, all while lowering error rates.

The new mobile devices improve ergonomics with a new fastening system for wearables, a 27% reduction in weight and a 36% reduction in bulk as compared to previous models. They also minimize muscular strain by reducing the need to tilt and verify while scanning stock. Operators are also equipped with rugged tablet computers capable of bar code scanning and data entry.

“The solutions are constantly progressing to meet our performance and efficiency requirements, while also delivering innovation that improves the well-being of our staff,” says Jérôme Borg, IT engineering manager for ID Logistics.

Following the deployment of new mobile devices and Android OS, the company has been empowered to explore the development of new features while preserving a familiar and modern interface for operators.



