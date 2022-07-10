MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Blogs

MilliporeSigma is putting ESG at the center of its business

The life sciences leader sees sustainability and diversity and inclusion as a competitive advantage.

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Blogs

Jeffrey Whitford remembers an aha moment he had a few years ago about the nexxus between science and sustainability. The head of sustainability and social business innovation for MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canadian life sciences business operations of the German company Merck KgaA, Whitford was shopping at a Kohls when he looked at the price of a stack of wrinkle-free shirts.

“I thought that wrinkle-free must be the result of a different kind of weave because there was no way you could dump chemicals on them to make them wrinkle-free at that price,” Whitford says. Turns out, he was wrong. “When I dove into it, I discovered the manufacturer used chemicals and that there are no regulations about the use of fomaldehyde.”

A light came on: “It’s not our core business, but I wondered if we could use a green chemical approach to making wrinkle-free apparel,” he recalls. Back at the lab, his team began to investigate the question. Did the company enter that business? Not yet, Whitford says, but adds “One of my team members is in the lab making final adjustments and getting ready to file a patent.”

As Whitford notes, wrinkle-free chemicals isn’t core to MilliporeSigma’s business, but scientific research into those kinds of questions is. The firm serves academics doing research in chemistry and pharmaceutical companies during the research and development phase and as they ramp up production to bring new products to market. MilliporeSignma also develops reference standards, such as the machine in the airport security area where passengers hands are swiped for chemical residues related to firearms and bombs. “We’re a one stop shop for research and manufacturing for the scientific industry,” Whitford says.

It is also among a handful of companies like Unilever, Cisco, REI and Patagonia that have put sustainability and broader ESG-related issues at the center of their businesses. Without question, ESG has ascended to the top of the ToDo list for supply chain manager in recent years.

We’re not sure why. It could be a reaction to consumers who appear to be asking more questions about where and how products are manufactured; it could be the result of the investment community’s interest in the topic; or it could be that companies are trying to get ahead of more government regulation. Regardless, ESG was a recurring theme at all of the events I’ve attended this year, I’ve also noticed that the subject comes up frequently in my conversations with supply chain leaders, and typically, it’s the leaders who raise it and not me.

The financial markets may not be rewarding those companies yet compared to their competitors, but Whitford believes that as more regulation is passed, the companies that have made the early investments in capabilities and transparency will have a competitive advantage.

MilliporeSigma points out that it has launched two visible initiatives to decrease the environmental impact of its products by putting sustainability at the forefront of each stage of the product life cycle. 

One is the implementation of a Design for Sustainability (DfS) framework to integrate sustainability into its products, systems and services and the other is the launch a few years ago of its SMASH Packaging Plan, something it described as an industry-first framework created to drive improvement in packaging sustainability by reducing the number of materials the company uses while also employing more eco-friendly materials.

Let’s start with the social business innovation portion of Whitford’s title; the sciences, he says, have a lot of work to do to change the face of the industry. “When you hear the word scientist, you probably think of Einstein, an old white guy with crazy hair,” he says. “Our core belief is that we need to change the expectation of what a scientist looks like so we can get broader representation from all communities.”

MilliporeSigma, he added, is trying to do that through a community outreach program that sends a shipping container turned into a mobile lab into the field with diverse employees who can introduce science to under-served communities. The program is designed to reach every continent. Another initiative is focused on developing a base of minority-owned businesses that can provide solutions for sustainability. “We’re looking at ways to identify young minority entrepreneurs who can get into the sciences and then help them grow their businesses,” Whitford says.

The Design for Sustainability framework and the SMASH Packaging Plan are among the most visible internal initiatives to deliver on the company’s commitment to sustainability, says Fabien Thibault, global manager, product and packaging sustainability. Guided by pillars that emphasize the optimization of resources, the use of sustainable materials and design for the circular economy, “Our objective is to develop innovative products with fewer environmental impacts,” he says. “The framework includes all of the steps of the product lifecycle, from materials to the manufacturing process to how we pack and ship our product, and finally to how we handle the end of life to ensure a greener solution to our customers.”

Packaging was an obvious area with room for improvement because chemicals have to comply with strict transportation requirements around hazardous materials and materials that are temperature controlled. “Those requirements often mean more packaging that can create disposal challenges for our customers,” Thibault says. Packaging is also visible to the customer that is tasked with disposing of it.

MilliporeSigma is taking a 4-pronged approach to packaging design to meet its goals. They include:

Shrink to reduce the amount of packaging used to ship its products,

Secure the future by achieving zero deforestation by ensuring that the wood and fiber-based packaging materials used do not contribute to deforestation.

Switch to sustainable packaging materials that use recycled content, bioplast packaging or, when possible, replace plastic with a more sustainable material,

Save by eliminating materials that are detrimental to the recycling process.

Examples of how these are being put into action include the introduction of returnable containers that can be cleaned and re-used. The company also collaborated with a large customer on a design that reduced the packaging required for that customer’s products by 24%, and also significantly reduced the time required by the customer to open the packaging, access the product and then get the packaging to the recycling area. “We’re continuing to look at other products where we can take that same approach with our customer,” Thibault says.

One of the questions surrounding the current focus on ESG is whether the energy around it is sustainable, or whether it will just be more fodder for the annual report?

Whitford and Thibault say their customers are taking the issue to heart as evidenced by information being requested today on RFPs. “We are getting questions about modern slavery, child labor, conflict minerals, our commitment to diversity and inclusion and gender parity and how we are investing in our communities,” Whitford says. “It’s no longer just about CO2 emissions and our water footprint.”


Article Topics

Blogs
Warehouse
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources