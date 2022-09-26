MMH    Topics     News    Millwood

Millwood acquires Austin Pallet

Acquisition marks pallet company Millwood’s first Texas location

Millwood, Inc. has acquired its first Texas and 34th location nationwide. Millwood Co-owners and Partners Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller finalized the acquisition on August 8 when they and other operations and HR management traveled to Austin Pallet Company in Pflugerville, TX to meet with management and team members currently transitioning to the Millwood family.

Millwood’s mission is that all who come in contact with Millwood would clearly see the love of Christ in all the company does, and this thinking is at the top of Millwood’s acquisition checklist, the company added.

“Austin Pallet is a perfect fit to our culture,” Millwood General Manager Lionel Trebilcock said.  “That’s a priority for us when assessing acquisitions.”

Millwood welcomed nearly 30 new team members to its family of over 1,800 people nationwide. Prior to the acquisition, Austin Pallet acted as a co-packer for Millwood’s CORE Erosion Control product group, and it will continue to do that. Millwood can now also provide a new area of the country with custom crates and new and recycled pallets, Millwood added.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our physical presence in a rapidly growing part of the country,” Executive Director of Sales Lee Evans III said. “We are very excited about adding James and his team to the Millwood family and look forward to adding our resources to an already excellent operation.”

Austin Pallet opened its doors in 2018 as a family-owned company that serviced the greater Austin area. Updated signage and other branding will soon don the location at 1605 Century Street in Pflugerville, TX to help communicate the new name: “Austin Pallet: A Millwood, Inc. Company.”

“My wife and I purchased Austin Pallet with the hopes of one day being able to make this step,” James Scherer, regional operations manager, said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Millwood family and look forward to helping Millwood grow in Texas and beyond.”

Since the acquisition, Millwood hired an outside sales manager in the Austin area that works directly with the Austin Pallet location to service current and new customers. Millwood is also in the process of recruiting a customer support manager in Texas to work directly with the new outside sales manager along with a chaplain dedicated to team members at this newest location.


