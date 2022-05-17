Millwood acquires Cleveland Custom Pallet & Crate, Inc.

Millwood, Inc. acquired its 10th Ohio and 32nd location nationwide, the company has announced. The acquisition was made official on May 2 after Millwood Co-owners and Partners Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller made the trip to Cleveland Custom Pallet & Crate, Inc. in downtown Cleveland to meet with management and team members who will make the transition to the Millwood family.

“We’re very excited for this acquisition,” Trebilcock said. “We firmly standby our mission that all who come in contact with Millwood would clearly see the love of Christ in all we do, and that won’t be any different with the family we’re welcoming from CCPC.”

With this additional location, Millwood will be able to supply whitewood pallets, crates and other products and services to much of northeast Ohio and beyond.

“Millwood continues to grow each year, and with growth comes the opportunity to acquire new business,” Miller said. “After careful consideration, we are confident that the purchase of CCPC will allow Millwood to further extend its brand and Christian values and give our sales, sourcing and operations teams opportunities to develop new relationships in this area of the state and country.”

CCPC, formerly known as G&M Pallet & Skid, Co., services much of the greater Cleveland area, including downtown, and is a family-owned business with more than 40 years and two generations of experience. It also operates as a Christian pallet company that shares many of the same Christian values as Millwood.

CCPC specializes in many of the same products and services that Millwood already offers such as custom pallets, plastic pallets, pressed wood (INCA) pallets, crates, heat treating, pallet removal and other

packaging consumables.

“Several members of the Millwood team are already working with the CCPC team to ensure a smooth transition,” Trebilcock and Miller stated. “We look forward to serving the greater Cleveland area and welcoming our new Millwood family members.”



