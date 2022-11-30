MMH    Topics 

Millwood acquires Southworth Wood Products

Acquisition is Millwood’s second Waverly, Ohio location

By

Latest Material Handling News

Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More News

Pallet provider Millwood, Inc. has acquired its second location in Southern Ohio and 35th location nationwide. Millwood Co-owners and Partners Chip Trebilcock and Steve Miller finalized the acquisition on September 1.

This new location sits on 51 acres and will be referred to as MillTree East: A Millwood, Inc. Company, and is just minutes from Millwood’s original MillTree West location in Waverly, OH. MillTree East is a circle mill that is currently cutting material that is resized with band saws for pallet material. Custom crates and pallets are also built at this new location.

“This mill here allows us to do more custom lengths than our original Waverly scragg mill,” Millwood General Manager Lionel Trebilcock said. “This acquisition will allow for growth for the company and the team members working at our MillTree operations.”

Railroad ties are also being cut at this new Millwood location.

“When pallets or cut stock is down a little bit, we can switch gears and cut these ties,” Trebilcock said. “This is a new product that we’ve never done before.”

Millwood’s mission is that all who come in contact with Millwood would clearly see the love of Christ in all we do and is at the top of our acquisition checklist. “The Southworth Wood Products acquisition just made sense. It fit with our mission and is just minutes away from our MillTree West location,” Trebilcock said. “The two MillTree locations will work in tandem to meet the needs of our customer base in this region.”

The team at this new location all have transitioned into the Millwood family and will work hand-in-hand with the MillTree West location to meet the demands of our customers in this area of Ohio.

“Located only three miles from our existing sawmill and pallet operation in Waverly, acquiring Southworth presented a unique opportunity for us to not only increase our capacity but also our product offerings to our customers in Central and Southern Ohio,” Sales Director Lee Evans III said.

Rich Clark, who now works as a district manager, will oversee the operational and chaplaincy responsibilities for both MillTree locations. “The team and I at MillTree West are very excited to work with and help develop and grow the MillTree East team,” Clark said.


Article Topics

News
Millwood
pallets
Wooden pallets
   All topics

Millwood News & Resources

Millwood, Inc. hires new chief financial officer
Millwood adds second pallet repair operation in New Jersey
Millwood acquires Red Express Pallet
Millwood acquires Southworth Wood Products
Millwood acquires Austin Pallet
Millwood acquires Cleveland Custom Pallet & Crate, Inc.
Talking Supply Chain Podcast: What’s up with the crazy pallet market?
More Millwood

Latest in Materials Handling

Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
Time to integrate those robots
Standing at the intersection of pallets & automated equipment
Packaging industry coalition AMERIPEN elects new board members
Bosch Rexroth announces departure of president and CEO, Gregory Gumbs
Toyota Material Handling celebrates the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
ABB Robotics opens U.S. Packaging and Logistics headquarters
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources