Miner closes acquisition of Dock & Door Handling Systems

Miner Ltd., the loading dock and door division of OnPoint Group, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Dock & Door Handling Systems, the leading loading dock and commercial door provider in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire for over 20 years.



Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Saco, Maine with facilities in Wilmington, MA and Hooksett, NH, Dock & Door Handling Systems serves a long-standing list of customers. Their focus to keep facilities running with prescriptive services that limit down time is supported by a team of highly talented sales and service professionals and a shared mindset with Miner Ltd. of “Done Right, Right Now.” This acquisition further expands Miner’s national presence as the preeminent loading dock and door company in North America and opens new opportunities in the Northeast.



“We are thrilled the Dock & Door Handling Systems team has joined Miner, furthering our mission to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. We share a common commitment to customer care and ensuring our customers’ supply chain is always safe and running. Their well-established presence in the Northeast states strengthens our existing geographic footprint in this key market,” stated Miner’s President, Dave Wright.



“Dock & Door Handling Systems has long serviced customers with the most experienced team and best product offerings in the industry. Joining Miner provides our team and our customers with an ability to gain nationwide service coverage, broaden their equipment options and enjoy value-added services like MinerCare,” stated Dock & Door Handling Systems’ President and Founder, Karl Rausch.



