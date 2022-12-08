Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group company, acquires Able Rolling Steel Door Inc.

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Able Rolling Steel Door Inc., a leading provider of overhead and specialty doors as well as loading dock equipment serving the New York City Metropolitan area.

Based in South Hackensack, NJ and led by Chris Hoehn and Mike Perrucci, Able was established in 1981 and has become known as a reliable expert for new construction of dock and door products in this top industrial property market. This acquisition strengthens Miner’s growing development across the North East and Mid-Atlantic region, boosting the company’s New York presence, providing complementary new construction services across the area.



“Able’s team is a perfect fit for Miner, and we are thrilled to have Chris, Mike and their colleagues join us as we prioritize bringing our customers a seamless experience when it comes to the design, repair and installation of their dock and door needs. We share a customer-centric vision and a mission to keep customers’ facilities safe and productive,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.



The Able team is a top performing distributor for a variety of key product suppliers. With over 45 years of experience working with commercial, industrial and institutional clients, Able’s team’s expertise allows for quick identification of problems and inefficiencies as well as the creation of cost-effective solutions to improve productivity, materials flow and savings.



