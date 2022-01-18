Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group company, acquires C&M Garage Doors

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, has acquired C&M Garage Doors, a loading dock and commercial door sales and service company headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. This acquisition expands Miner’s footprint across the Henderson - Las Vegas area, one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the country.

“As a part of the Miner family, C&M Garage Doors not only strengthens our ability to reach industrial real estate clients in Nevada, but their expertise in critical access products, like gates, is key to meeting residential and commercial customer needs,” stated Miner President, Dave Wright. “This acquisition adds Nevada to our service footprint and aligns with our mission to deliver smarter, safer dock and door solutions nationwide.”

C&M Garage Doors was founded in 2005 and is a proven sales, installation and service provider for commercial doors and dock equipment as well as residential doors and gates.

“The team at Miner shares our customer-centric vision of providing top design, repair and installation solutions for our clients’ dock, door and gate needs. With customers’ rapidly changing needs, joining Miner has ensured we have access to a broader array of products and solutions to meet their needs here and across the country,” said C&M Garage Doors CEO and Founder, Dave Collins.



