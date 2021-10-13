Miner Limited closes acquisition of Great Lakes Dock & Door

Miner Ltd., the loading dock and door division of OnPoint Group, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Great Lakes Dock & Door, a full service company specializing in the sale, service, maintenance and repair of overhead doors, specialty door systems and loading dock equipment in Michigan and Ohio. This acquisition further expands Miner’s national presence into the Midwest region.



“We are pleased to have Great Lakes Dock & Door join the Miner family, supporting our commitment to bringing efficiency, safety and risk mitigation to our customers’ supply chain. Their presence in the Midwest market and their reputation as a top resource for customers’ complete dock and door needs further strengthens our reach and geographic footprint in this important market,” stated Miner’s President, Dave Wright.



“This acquisition reflects our commitment to being the first national service organization capable of delivering coast to coast consistency,” added Tom Cox, CEO of OnPoint Group.



Great Lakes Dock & Door is dedicated to customers on the local/regional level as well as serving as a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, tier one suppliers and general contractors.



“We are thrilled to join Miner, a company that shares our mission of providing an expert, single source solution for customers’ overhead door and loading dock equipment needs. We look forward to leveraging Miner’s nationwide coverage for our customers alongside expanded solutions aimed at driving loading dock safety and uptime,” said C.J. Ruffing, General Manager of Great Lakes Dock & Door.



