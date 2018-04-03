Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America announces new regional distribution center

MMH Staff

April 3, 2018

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has expanded its forklift parts facility footprint to include a new regional distribution center in Dallas, Texas.

With this recent expansion, MCFA now stocks almost $60 million in total parts inventory at five regional parts facilities across the United States.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with quick and easy access to forklift parts when and where they need them,” said Jerry Sytsma, director of parts and solutions for MCFA, and president of Rapidparts, Inc., an MCFA wholly-owned subsidiary. “This expansion further reinforces our commitment to our customers by expanding our ability to provide next-day ground service parts throughout North America.”

MCFA’s new Dallas facility has more than 18,000 lift truck part SKUs on hand, including OEM parts for Cat lift trucks, Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi forklift trucks, in addition to more than 7,200 parts for non-MCFA forklift trucks.

MCFA maintains a 98% same-day parts availability and offers a “Parts Fast or Parts Free Guarantee” throughout the United States, which ensures next-day delivery of parts.

With this expansion, MCFA now operates five regional parts facilities in the United States. Other locations include Easton, Pa., Ontario, Calif., Grand Rapids, Mich., and Indianapolis, Ind.