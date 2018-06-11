Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America celebrates 5th annual National Forklift Safety Day
MCFA to encourage operators to receive proper forklift certification.
Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has announced its support for the fifth-annual National Forklift Safety Day held by the Industrial Truck Association.
The nationally recognized day showcases the safe use of material handling equipment and the need for daily maintenance.
MCFA encourages forklift safety and operator training through its campaign “Engaged in Safety”. The campaign will reinforce the message that forklift certification helps ensure that forklift operators are properly trained and aware of the risks and dangers associated with operating a forklift in their environment.
“National Forklift Safety Day is an important day in our industry but safety is an everyday priority at MCFA,” said Ken Barina, president of MCFA. “Our goal is to help ensure 100% safety within our workspace and among our customers. This year, we’re teaming up with our dealers and the Industrial Truck Association to further drive home the importance of proper forklift training and certification. We strongly encourage forklift operators to be aware of the best programs and resources to help implement safety and reduce forklift-related accidents.”
To help raise awareness for proper forklift certification, MCFA has also released a new Forklift Certification Guide and provides dealer-led Forklift Safety Training and Certification Programs year-round. The certification program properly trains operators based on the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) regulations to help improve operator efficiency, reduce accidents and lift truck downtime. Training is available through local MCFA forklift dealers across North, Central and South America.
For more information on best safety practices, please see MCFA’s Forklift Certification FAQs.
