Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America inc. (MCFA) announces Jungheinrich automation center

Houston, Texas, center provides added automated guided vehicle (AGV) product and customer support.

By

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow-aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today its Jungheinrich Automation Center at MCFA’s Houston headquarters.

Featuring more than 40,000 square feet of dedicated space, the Automation Center provides customers with the ability to experience and see Jungheinrich’s automated guided vehicle (AGV) technology firsthand.

According to a report by LogisticsIQ, the global warehouse automation market will more than double by 2025. The high demand is driven by the need to lower increasing labor costs, while meeting the growing needs of the ecommerce sector.

“The Jungheinrich Automation Center further demonstrates our total commitment to addressing today’s intralogistics challenges and the ever-changing needs of the North American market,” said Kai Beckhaus, president of Jungheinrich’s and MCFA’s automation joint venture, MCJ Supply Chain Solutions LLC. “The firsthand visualization enables customers to see and determine the various ways that automation can positively impact their business. “

The Automation Center is used to help customers plan out their future automation needs and features live demonstrations of the Jungheinrich EZS 350a NA automated guided electric tow tractor and the EKS 215a automated guided medium-to-high-level stacker, both working independently to stack and transport materials, as well as working in concert to move loads onto carts for horizontal transportation.

“Through the Automation Center, visitors also gain a deeper understanding of Jungheinrich’s award-winning Logistics Interface,” continues Beckhaus. “The Jungheinrich Logistics Interface is revolutionizing integration by seamlessly connecting AGVs to a warehouse management system to control, monitor and manage processes.”

Jungheinrich’s Automation Center is also staffed with a dedicated technical team of engineers, who are responsible for designing and implementing projects from beginning to installation.

Access to the Automation Center is available upon request and can be made by contacting a Jungheinrich representative. To learn more about Jungheinrich AGV solutions, visit: https://www.mcfa.com/en/jungheinrich/customer-focused-solutions/agvs-solutions


