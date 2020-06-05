MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America (MCFA) supports seventh annual National Forklift Safety Day

MCFA provides operators with training and safety resources including “Forklift Rules Of The Road” and “Forklift Certification FAQs.”

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has announced plans to observe the seventh-annual National Forklift Safety Day hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA).

This year, National Forklift Safety Day takes place on June 9, 2020. Now in its 7th year, National Forklift Safety Day remains an opportunity for the industry to unite behind safety. As COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the safety and health of the nation’s essential workers, NFSD organizers say highlighting and emphasizing forklift safety and operator training is now more critically important than ever.

“National Forklift Safety Day is a significant event for our industry in promoting a safe work environment for all employees,” said Jay Gusler, executive vice president, operations at MCFA and ITA chairman. “This year safety awareness has taken on a new meaning. We’re proud to support and work with ITA to help reinforce the safe use of material handling equipment that is keeping essential businesses running.”

This day provides educational opportunities for customers, forklift operators and the government on the importance of safe forklift procedures. MCFA is supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities:

● MCFA executives will participate in ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day virtual events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts and industry representatives.
● Welcome speech by Jay Gusler, executive vice president of operations at MCFA and ITA chairman.
● On June 9, MCFA employees will observe the occasion with its “Engaged in Safety” commitment, an ongoing initiative focused on reinforcing safety best practices as well as highlighting new observations related to COVID-19.
● To help encourage and strengthen safe forklift operation, MCFA provides operators with training and safety resources including “Forklift Rules Of The Road” and “Forklift Certification FAQs.”


