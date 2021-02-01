MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Kalmar enter supply agreement for the Americas

Kalmar will produce and supply its “Essential” product line of 10 – 18 ton, Class 5 pneumatic tire forklifts under the Mitsubishi forklift truck brand for the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group

Kalmar and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group have entered into a supply and distribution agreement for the Americas market. Under the terms of the agreement, Kalmar will produce and supply its “Essential” product line of 10 – 18 ton (22,000 – 40,000 lb.) Class 5 pneumatic tire forklifts under the Mitsubishi forklift truck brand for the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group.

These forklifts will be sold and serviced through the authorized Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network across the Americas. Kalmar USA will continue to go to market with their other product lines under the Kalmar brand.

“Kalmar’s ‘Essential’ product line of forklifts branded for the Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network opens-up exciting opportunities for the future. This relationship strengthens both Kalmar’s and Mitsubishi Logisnext America’s competitive position by combining a world-class dealer network with a proven, industry-leading product,” said Randy Wingenroth, vice president, North America, Kalmar.

“Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks and Kalmar are global leaders in their product categories,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “With this expanded product offering, our customers will now have access to a wider range of heavy-duty material handling equipment, delivered and supported by their trusted, local Mitsubishi forklift truck dealer network. We’re excited to be entering this next phase to further support our customers.”


