Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announces Dealer of Excellence awards

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the recipients of its 2021 Dealers of Excellence for Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products. These dealers are recognized for providing superior customer service and innovative material handling solutions.



“Congratulations to our 2021 Dealers of Excellence,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We’re honored to recognize these longstanding dealers for their dedication, industry knowledge and consistent commitment to serving our customers. We appreciate their continued partnership and dedication to serving the material handling industry.”

This year’s recipients are:

• Equipment Depot Kentucky – Louisville, Kentucky

• Fallsway Equipment Co. – Akron, Ohio

• G & W Equipment, Inc. – Charlotte, North Carolina

• Holt of California – West Sacramento, California

• Maquinas Diesel, S.A. de C.V. (MADISA) – Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, Mexico

• Miami Industrial Trucks – Dayton, Ohio

• Morrison Industrial Equipment – Saginaw, Michigan

• Prolift, Inc – Buffalo, New York

• Quinn Lift Inc. – Fresno, California

• The Bailey Company – Nashville, Tennessee

• Wiese USA, Inc. – Central Division – St. Louis, Missouri

