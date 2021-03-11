MMH    Topics 

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announces Dealer of Excellence awards

Dealer of Excellence honorees named across three of the group's lift truck brands

By

Latest Material Handling News

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More News

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the recipients of its 2021 Dealers of Excellence for Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich warehouse products. These dealers are recognized for providing superior customer service and innovative material handling solutions.
 
“Congratulations to our 2021 Dealers of Excellence,” said John Sneddon, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. “We’re honored to recognize these longstanding dealers for their dedication, industry knowledge and consistent commitment to serving our customers. We appreciate their continued partnership and dedication to serving the material handling industry.”

This year’s recipients are:

• Equipment Depot Kentucky – Louisville, Kentucky
• Fallsway Equipment Co. – Akron, Ohio
• G & W Equipment, Inc. – Charlotte, North Carolina
• Holt of California – West Sacramento, California
• Maquinas Diesel, S.A. de C.V. (MADISA) – Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, Mexico
• Miami Industrial Trucks – Dayton, Ohio
• Morrison Industrial Equipment – Saginaw, Michigan
• Prolift, Inc – Buffalo, New York
• Quinn Lift Inc. – Fresno, California
• The Bailey Company – Nashville, Tennessee
• Wiese USA, Inc. – Central Division – St. Louis, Missouri

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, visit LogisnextAmericas.com


Article Topics

News
Lift Trucks
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources